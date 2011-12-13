* Exports in Oct at $4.09 bln vs yr-ago $4.79 bln
* Electronics shipments down 36.5 pct from yr ago
MANILA Dec 13 The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on October exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Oct Sept Aug July June May
yr/yr change (pct) -14.6 -27.0 -13.7 -1.7 -9.4 -3.1
in $ bln 4.09 3.90 4.12 4.43 4.13 4.11
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) -36.5 -47.9 -30.6 -21.3 -23.9 -26.2
in $ bln 1.90 1.81 2.07 2.25 2.21 1.89
KEY POINTS:
- The Philippine economy unexpectedly slowed in the third
quarter due to a drop in public and private construction and
sluggish exports, casting doubts that this year's downwardly
revised growth forecast of 4.5 to 5.5 percent will be met.
- Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo has said exports growth
would likely be flat to slightly down this year, weaker than a
previously downgraded goal of 5 percent growth, due largely to
slowing demand for the country's key electronics and
semiconductor products.
- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc (SEIPI) has said electronics exports will
probably fall 18 percent this year, worse than the 5 percent
drop predicted in August because of the weakening global
economy.
- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and micro processors.
- Other top Philippine exports include garments and
accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and
tropical fruits.
LINKS:
