* Exports in Oct at $4.09 bln vs yr-ago $4.79 bln

* Electronics shipments down 36.5 pct from yr ago

MANILA Dec 13 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on October exports:

KEY DATA: Total exports Oct Sept Aug July June May yr/yr change (pct) -14.6 -27.0 -13.7 -1.7 -9.4 -3.1 in $ bln 4.09 3.90 4.12 4.43 4.13 4.11

Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -36.5 -47.9 -30.6 -21.3 -23.9 -26.2 in $ bln 1.90 1.81 2.07 2.25 2.21 1.89

KEY POINTS:

- The Philippine economy unexpectedly slowed in the third quarter due to a drop in public and private construction and sluggish exports, casting doubts that this year's downwardly revised growth forecast of 4.5 to 5.5 percent will be met.

- Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo has said exports growth would likely be flat to slightly down this year, weaker than a previously downgraded goal of 5 percent growth, due largely to slowing demand for the country's key electronics and semiconductor products.

- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc (SEIPI) has said electronics exports will probably fall 18 percent this year, worse than the 5 percent drop predicted in August because of the weakening global economy.

- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors.

- Other top Philippine exports include garments and accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.

LINKS: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and John Mair)