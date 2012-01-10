* Exports in Nov at $3.34 bln vs yr-ago $4.15 bln

* Electronics shipments down 34.5 pct from yr ago

MANILA Jan 10 - The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on November exports:

KEY DATA: Total exports Nov Oct Sept Aug July June yr/yr change (pct) -19.4 -14.6 -27.0 -13.7 -1.7 -9.4 in $ bln 3.34 4.09 3.90 4.12 4.43 4.13

Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -34.5 -36.5 -47.9 -30.6 -21.3 -23.9 in $ bln 1.53 1.90 1.81 2.07 2.25 2.21

KEY POINTS:

- Philippine exports may have fallen 1 percent in 2011, according to the Philippine central bank, in contrast with a previously downgraded 5 percent growth estimate, due largely to slowing demand for the country's key electronics and semiconductor products.

- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc (SEIPI) said on Monday full-year 2011 electronics exports may have dropped more than 20 percent, worse than the 18 percent drop estimated in October because of the weakening global economy.

- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of Philippines' exports.

- Other top Philippine exports include garments and accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.

- Manila had projected growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent for 2011. It has lowered its 2012 growth forecast to 5 to 6 percent from 5.5 to 6.5 percent on uncertainties over the direction of the global economy.

LINKS: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)