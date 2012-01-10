* Exports in Nov at $3.34 bln vs yr-ago $4.15 bln
* Electronics shipments down 34.5 pct from yr ago
MANILA Jan 10 - The Philippines'
statistics office on Tuesday released data on November exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
yr/yr change (pct) -19.4 -14.6 -27.0 -13.7 -1.7 -9.4
in $ bln 3.34 4.09 3.90 4.12 4.43 4.13
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) -34.5 -36.5 -47.9 -30.6 -21.3 -23.9
in $ bln 1.53 1.90 1.81 2.07 2.25 2.21
KEY POINTS:
- Philippine exports may have fallen 1 percent in 2011,
according to the Philippine central bank, in contrast with a
previously downgraded 5 percent growth estimate, due largely to
slowing demand for the country's key electronics and
semiconductor products.
- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc (SEIPI) said on Monday full-year 2011
electronics exports may have dropped more than 20 percent, worse
than the 18 percent drop estimated in October because of the
weakening global economy.
- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for
about three-fifths of Philippines' exports.
- Other top Philippine exports include garments and
accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and
tropical fruits.
- Manila had projected growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent for
2011. It has lowered its 2012 growth forecast to 5 to 6 percent
from 5.5 to 6.5 percent on uncertainties over the direction of
the global economy.
LINKS:
- National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)