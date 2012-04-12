* Exports in Feb at $4.43 bln vs yr-ago $3.87 bln * Electronics shipments up 15.8 pct in Feb from yr ago MANILA, April 12 The Philippines' statistics office on Thursday released data on February exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept yr/yr change (pct) 14.6 3.1 -18.9 -19.4 -14.6 -27.0 in $ bln 4.43 4.12 3.41 3.34 4.09 3.90 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 15.8 0.5 -29.4 -34.4 -36.5 -47.9 in $ bln 2.33 2.15 1.59 1.53 1.90 1.81 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc (SEIPI) expects electronics exports to grow 10 to 15 percent in 2012 after contracting more than 20 percent last year. - The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent this year and imports to climb 15 percent, as manufacturers seek to shore up depleted inventories. - The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of exports. - Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits. - The economy grew 3.7 percent in 2011, well below the government's target of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent. Officials said the economy should gain momentum this year and grow 5 to 6 percent in 2012. - The central bank cut the key overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points each in January and March this year, lowering the rate to a record low of 4.00 percent to boost growth. It next reviews policy on April 19. - Most economists in a Reuters poll in March expected the central bank to leave the key overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 4 percent for the rest of the year to boost domestic demand. LINKS: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)