* Exports in Feb at $4.43 bln vs yr-ago $3.87 bln
* Electronics shipments up 15.8 pct in Feb from yr ago
MANILA, April 12 The Philippines' statistics
office on Thursday released data on February exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
yr/yr change (pct) 14.6 3.1 -18.9 -19.4 -14.6 -27.0
in $ bln 4.43 4.12 3.41 3.34 4.09 3.90
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) 15.8 0.5 -29.4 -34.4 -36.5 -47.9
in $ bln 2.33 2.15 1.59 1.53 1.90 1.81
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc (SEIPI) expects electronics exports to grow 10
to 15 percent in 2012 after contracting more than 20 percent
last year.
- The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent
this year and imports to climb 15 percent, as manufacturers seek
to shore up depleted inventories.
- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about
three-fifths of exports.
- Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood
furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.
- The economy grew 3.7 percent in 2011, well below the
government's target of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent. Officials
said the economy should gain momentum this year and grow 5 to 6
percent in 2012.
- The central bank cut the key overnight borrowing rate by
25 basis points each in January and March this year, lowering
the rate to a record low of 4.00 percent to boost growth. It
next reviews policy on April 19.
- Most economists in a Reuters poll in March expected the
central bank to leave the key overnight borrowing rate unchanged
at 4 percent for the rest of the year to boost domestic demand.
LINKS:
- National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)