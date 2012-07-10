* Exports in May at $4.93 bln vs yr-ago $4.12 bln
* May electronics shipments down 0.7 pct y/y
MANILA, July 10 The Philippines' statistics
office released on Tuesday data on May exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
yr/yr change (pct) 19.7 7.6 -0.8 12.8 3.1 -18.9
in $ bln 4.93 4.64 4.32 4.43 4.12 3.41
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) -0.7 -23.8 1.1 15.8 0.5 -29.4
in $ bln 1.87 1.64 2.26 2.33 2.15 1.59
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast this year to 5-7
percent from 10-15 percent on slowing external demand, although
the group is hopeful of a rebound in orders in the second half
after current inventory cuts stabilise.
- The government has forecast exports would grow 10 percent
this year, but it revised down this month its imports forecast
to 12 percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel the brunt of
the global economic slowdown.
- The Philippine central bank has said it has room to ease
monetary policy after inflation sustained its deceleration in
June on softer oil prices, amid signs slowing external demand
could stymie strong domestic growth momentum seen early this
year.
- Officials say this year's growth target of 5 to 6 percent
is achievable after the faster-than-expected expansion of 6.4
percent in the first three months of the year.
- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about
three-fifths of exports.
- Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood
furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)