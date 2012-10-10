* Exports in Aug at $3.8 bln vs yr-ago $4.2 bln
* Electronics shipments down 14.9 pct from yr ago
MANILA, Oct 10 The Philippines' statistics
office on Wednesday released data on August exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Aug July June May Apr Mar
yr/yr change (pct) -9.0 6.0 4.3 19.7 7.6 -0.8
in $ bln 3.8 4.73 4.31 4.93 4.64 4.32
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) -14.9 -25.6 -14.6 -0.7 -23.8 1.1
in $ bln 1.77 1.68 1.89 1.87 1.64 2.26
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said
rising orders from other countries and healthy demand for the
Philippines' agricultural products should offset soft demand
from traditional markets for its main semiconductor products.
- The economic planning chief has said the country will
likely meet the high-end of its 5 to 6 percent growth as strong
domestic demand will likely compensate for the weakness in
exports.
- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast this year to 5-7
percent from 10-15 percent on slowing demand, although the group
is hopeful of a rebound in orders in the second half after
current inventory cuts stabilise.
- The government has forecast export growth of 10 percent
this year. It has trimmed its import growth forecast to 12
percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel the brunt of the
global economic slowdown.
- The Philippine central bank kept its key policy rate last
month, but economists believe that with inflation under control,
it may ease policy further before the year ends to support the
economy and contain the peso's strength.
- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about
three-fifths of exports.
- Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood
furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.
LINK:
- National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)