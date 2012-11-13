* Exports in Sept at $4.78 bln vs yr-ago $3.9 bln
* Electronics shipments up 1.1 pct from yr ago
* Jan-Sept exports at $40.1 bln, up 7.2 pct y/y
MANILA, Nov 13 The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on September exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Sept Aug July June May Apr
yr/yr change (pct) 22.8 -9.0 6.0 4.3 19.7 7.6
in $ bln 4.78 3.8 4.73 4.31 4.93 4.64
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) 1.1 -14.9 -25.6 -14.6 -0.7 -23.8
in $ bln 1.83 1.77 1.68 1.89 1.87 1.64
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said last month total
exports this year were likely to grow 5 to 7 percent, below the
10 percent target.
- The industry group Semiconductors and Electronics
Industries in the Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast
this year to 5-7 percent from 10-15 percent on slowing demand.
- The government has trimmed its imports growth forecast for
this year to 12 percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel
the brunt of the global economic slowdown.
- The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25
basis points to a new low on Oct. 25 to help manage capital
inflows that have kept the peso rising against the U.S. dollar
and to boost growth amid weak external demand.
- The Southeast Asian country provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account
for about three-fifths of exports.
LINK:
- National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
