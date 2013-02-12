* Exports in Dec at $3.97 bln vs yr-ago $3.41 bln * Electronics shipments down 5.5 pct in Dec from yr ago * Full year 2012 exports at $52 bln, up 7.6 pct y/y * Total 2012 electronics shipments down 5.2 pct at $22.56 bln MANILA, Feb 12 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on December exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July yr/yr change (pct) 16.5 5.5 6.1 22.8 -9.0 6.0 in $ bln 3.97 3.55 4.41 4.78 3.8 4.73 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -5.5 13.3 0.3 1.0 -14.9 -25.6 in $ bln 1.51 1.73 1.90 1.83 1.77 1.68 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months may have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Philippine exports rose 7.6 percent in 2012, slightly below the central bank's forecast of 8 percent. - The industry group Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc had expected exports of the sector will post no growth in 2012 due to sluggish demand, but recover this year and grow 5 percent to 6 percent. - Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters in an interview on Thursday the central bank may ease rules on foreign exchange transactions to dampen a strong peso that is hurting exports. Exports account for about two-fifths of the country's expenditure-based GDP. - Manila is targeting growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after 6.6 percent growth in 2012, the fastest in Asia after China so far. - The Southeast Asian country provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of exports. - Other top Philippine exports include wood furniture, vehicle parts, metal components, petroleum products, coconut oil, and tropical fruits. LINK: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Rosemarie Francisco)