* Exports in June at $4.49 bln vs yr-ago $4.31 bln * Electronics shipments down 2.2 pct from yr ago * Yr-to-date exports down 4.4 pct to $25.6 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, Aug 13 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on June exports: KEY DATA: Total exports June May Apr Mar Feb Jan yr/yr change (pct) 4.1 -0.8 -11.1 0.1 -15.6 -2.7 in $ bln 4.49 4.89 4.12 4.33 3.74 4.01 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -2.2 -9.1 -1.8 -22.3 -36.5 -31.9 in $ bln 2.0 1.74 1.63 1.76 1.48 1.47 NOTE: Previous month's numbers have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said policymakers have room to adjust monetary policy to address shifts in investor sentiment or changes in the growth outlook for major economies after inflation slowed to a four-year low in July. - The electronics industry group has said it expects a 5 to 6 percent growth for the sector this year despite a 6.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, with expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The Philippines was the fastest-growing economy in Asia in the first quarter, driven by robust consumption and government spending. A slowdown in exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in expenditure terms, could dampen growth momentum. - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Aresenio Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent respectively. - Despite the stronger-than-expected 7.8 percent growth in the first quarter, the government kept its 6-7 percent GDP goal for this year. - Analysts in a Reuters quarterly poll in July forecast the economy would grow 6.8 percent this year, near the top end of the government's growth goal. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)