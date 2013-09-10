* Exports in July at $4.84 bln vs yr-ago $4.73 bln
* Electronics exports up 11.2 pct on yr, highest since Nov
2012
* Yr-to-date exports down 3.4 pct to $30.4 bln
MANILA, Sept 10 The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on July exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports July June May Apr Mar Feb
yr/yr change (pct) 2.3 4.1 -0.8 -11.1 0.1 -15.6
in $ bln 4.84 4.49 4.89 4.12 4.33 3.74
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) 11.2 -2.2 -9.1 -1.8 -22.3 -36.5
in $ bln 1.89 2.0 1.74 1.63 1.76 1.48
KEY POINTS:
- The central bank has ample room to hold rates steady at a
record low to support one of Asia's fastest growing economies
and buffer it from the challenges of a capital exodus roiling
emerging markets after annual inflation eased more than expected
to a four-year low in August.
- The central bank, which will meet on Sept. 12 to review
policy, is widely expected to keep its key policy rate steady at
a record low of 3.5 percent and the rate on its special deposit
account unchanged at 2.0 percent.
- The electronics industry group is sticking to its 5 to 6
percent growth for the sector this year, with expectations of a
pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected
7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the
second consecutive quarter, as domestic spending and investments
buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports.
- Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said
the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth
targets of 10 percent and 12 percent respectively.
LINKS:
For details click on National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph.
(Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)