* Exports in Dec at $4.6 bln vs yr-ago $3.97 bln * Electronics shipments up 26.1 pct from yr ago, highest since Oct 2010 * 2013 exports up 3.6 pct to $53.98 bln MANILA, Feb 11 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on December exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July yr/yr change (pct) 15.8 18.9 14.0 5.1 20.2 2.3 in $ bln 4.60 4.29 5.03 5.06 4.58 4.84 mth/mth change (pct) 7.1 -14.6 -0.6 10.4 -5.3 7.2 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 26.1 11.7 13.5 15.4 -0.4 5.3 in $ bln 1.90 1.94 2.16 2.15 1.78 1.79 mth/mth change (pct) -2.0 -10 0.5 20.5 -0.5 -11.9 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors made up 41.4 percent of the Philippines' total exports in December, with the 26.1 percent jump in the month the highest since the 38.2 percent rise in October 2010. - The electronics industry group forecast the country's electronic exports could grow 5 percent this year. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Based on the central bank's latest estimates, Philippine exports are expected to rise 6 percent this year. - The central bank also estimates imports to grow 6 percent from a forecast 2 percent increase last year, resulting in a higher trade deficit for 2014, according to the central bank. December imports data will be released later this month. - The economy grew nearly twice as fast as expected in the last three months of 2013 from the third quarter despite a devastating typhoon, suggesting growth will remain robust this year and buffer the country from further turmoil in global emerging markets. - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, contending inflation was manageable but analysts said chances of a hike were rising due to pressures on food and utility prices and a weak peso. - Manila is targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent GDP growth in 2014. LINKS: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)