* Exports in May total $5.48 bln vs yr-ago $5.13 bln
* Electronic shipments down 1.6 pct from year ago
* January to May exports up 5.8 pct from year ago
MANILA, July 10 The Philippines' statistics
office released data on May exports on Thursday.
KEY DATA:
Total exports May April March Feb
yr/yr change (pct) 6.9 1.3 12.4 11.6
in $ bln 5.48 4.5 5.28 4.66
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) -1.6 -2.5 10.1 26.6
in $ bln 2.05 1.82 2.17 1.88
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Total exports in the first five months of the year rose
5.8 percent from the same period last year to $24.37 billion.
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 37.3 percent
of total exports for the month, contracted 1.6 percent against a
growth of 9 percent in the same month last year.
- Other top exports in May included mineral products,
coconut oil, other manufactures, and metal components.
- The government kept its 2014 export growth estimate at 6
percent, but lifted its import projection to 9 percent from 6
percent on anticipation of high inflows of construction
materials for rebuilding following last year's super typhoon
Haiyan.
- The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc,
has maintained its estimate of 5 percent growth in the sector's
exports this year.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
