* Exports in June at $5.44 bln vs yr-ago $4.49 bln
* Electronics shipments up 10.7 pct in June from yr ago
* Yr-to date exports up 8.3 pct to $29.8 bln
MANILA, Aug 12 The Philippines' statistics
office released data on June exports on Tuesday:
KEY DATA:
Total exports June May April March Feb Jan
yr/yr change (pct) 21.3 6.9 1.3 12.4 11.6 -3.0
in $ bln 5.44 5.48 4.5 5.28 4.66 4.38
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) 10.7 -1.6 -2.5 10.1 26.6 21.2
in $ bln 2.22 2.05 1.82 2.17 1.88 1.78
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Total exports in the first half of the year rose 8.3
percent from the same period last year to $29.8 billion, above
the government's 6 percent target for overall exports growth
this year.
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 40.8 percent
of total exports for the month, grew 10.7 percent against a
decline of 2.2 percent in the same month last year.
- Other top exports in June included other manufactures,
machinery and transport equipment and other mineral products.
- The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc,
has maintained its estimate of 5 percent growth in the sector's
exports this year.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Karen Lema and Eric
Meijer)