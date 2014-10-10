* Exports in August at $5.48 bln vs yr-ago $4.96 bln
* Electronics shipments up 10 pct from yr ago
* Yr-to date exports up 9.2 pct to $40.75 bln
MANILA, Oct 10 August exports data released by
the Philippines' statistics office on Friday:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Aug July June May April March Feb
yr/yr change (pct) 10.5 12.4 21.3 6.9 1.3 12.4 11.6
in $ bln 5.48 5.46 5.44 5.48 4.5 5.28 4.66
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) 10.0 2.7 10.7 -1.6 -2.5 10.1 26.6
in $ bln 2.28 2.09 2.22 2.05 1.82 2.17 1.88
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Total exports in the eight months to August was up 9.2
percent from the same period last year to $40.75 billion.
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 41.6 percent
of total exports for the month, grew 10 percent against a rise
of 15.6 percent in the same month last year.
- Other top exports in August included machinery and
transport equipment, other manufactures, mineral products, and
woodcrafts and furniture.
- The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines
Inc., has revised its growth estimate to a range of 5-8 percent
from just 5 percent growth for the sector's exports this year
due to improving demand.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- The government has a GDP growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)