* Exports in Sept at $5.85 bln vs $5.06 bln yr earlier
* Electronics shipments up 13.6 pct y/y, fastest since Feb
* Jan-Sept exports up 9.9 pct to $46.6 bln
MANILA, Nov 11 The Philippines' statistics
office released on Tuesday exports data for September:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar
yr/yr change (pct) 15.7 10.5 12.4 21.3 6.9 1.3 12.4
in $ bln 5.85 5.48 5.46 5.44 5.48 4.5 5.28
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) 13.6 10.0 2.7 10.7 -1.6 -2.5 10.1
in $ bln 2.44 2.28 2.09 2.22 2.05 1.82 2.17
KEY POINTS:
- Total exports in the first nine months of the year were up
9.9 percent from the same period last year to $46.6 billion.
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 41.8 percent
of total exports for the month, grew 13.6 percent against an
increase of 15.4 percent in the same month last year.
- Other top exports in September included chemicals, other
manufactures, machinery and transport equipment.
- The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc,
has revised its growth estimate for exports of the sector this
year to a range of 5-8 percent from 5 percent previously on
improving demand.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- The government has a GDP growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)