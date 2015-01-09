* November exports $5.18 bln vs yr-ago $4.33 bln
* Electronics shipments up 27 pct, highest since Dec 2013
* Jan-Nov exports up 10 pct to $56.9 bln vs yr-ago
MANILA, Jan 9 The Philippines' statistics office
on Friday released data on December exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May
yr/yr change (pct) 19.7 2.5 15.7 10.5 12.4 21.3 6.9
in $ bln 5.18 5.15 5.85 5.48 5.46 5.44 5.48
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) 27.0 4.5 13.6 10.0 2.7 10.7 -1.6
in $ bln 2.55 2.23 2.44 2.28 2.09 2.22 2.05
* NOTE: Some numbers for October were revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Total exports in the 11 months to November were up 10
percent from the same period last year to $56.9 billion.
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half
of total exports for the month, climbed 27 percent, the highest
growth since December 2013's 43 percent jump.
- Other top exports in November included woodcrafts and
furniture, other manufactures, chemicals, and machinery and
transport equipment.
- The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines had forecast electronic exports growth between 7-11
percent in 2014, higher than an earlier estimate of 5-8 percent,
with growth probably moderating this year to 5-7
percent.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- The government on Wednesday cut its 2016 growth target to
7-8 percent from the original 7.5-8.5 percent. It maintained its
goal to grow this year by 7-8 percent, which would keep it as
one of Asia's fastest-expanding economies.
- Growth in 2014 will likely reach 6-7 percent, below the
government's 6.5-7.5 percent goal.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)