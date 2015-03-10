* Exports in January at $4.36 bln vs yr-ago $4.38 bln
* Electronics shipments up 14.6 pct in January from yr ago
MANILA, March 10 The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on January exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July
yr/yr change (pct) -0.5 -3.2 21.7 2.5 15.7 10.5 12.4
in $ bln 4.36 4.8 5.26 5.15 5.85 5.48 5.46
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) 14.6 9.9 27.0 4.5 13.6 10.0 2.7
in $ bln 2.04 2.38 2.55 2.23 2.44 2.28 2.09
KEY POINTS:
- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half
of total exports for the month, climbed 14.6 percent in January,
faster than 9.9 percent in December.
- Other top exports in January included machinery and
transport equipment, which rose 39.6 percent from a year
earlier; other manufactures, which fell 45.5 percent from last
year; and woodcrafts and furniture, which posted an annual
decline of 43.4 percent.
- Japan remained the country's top destination of exports in
January, accounting for 20.3 percent of total exports, followed
by the United States with 15.9 percent, and China with a 10.2
percent share.
- The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7
percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- Manila has a 7-8 percent growth target this year after a
6.1 percent expansion in 2014, which was the fastest in Asia
after China.
