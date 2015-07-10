* Exports in May down 17.4 pct, steepest fall since Jan 2013
* Electronics shipments down 7.5 pct in May from yr ago
* Electronics exports post first decline in a year
* Jan-May exports down 5 pct to $23.53 bln vs yr-ago
MANILA, July 10 The Philippines' statistics
office said on Friday exports in May fell 17.4 percent, the
steepest fall since January 2013 based on latest available
comparable data from the agency:
KEY DATA:
Total exports May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
yr/yr change (pct) -17.4 -4.1 2.1 -3.0 0.0 -3.2 19.7
in $ bln 4.90 4.38 5.38 4.51 4.36 4.8 5.18
Electronics exports
yr/yr change (pct) -7.5 17.8 4.5 4.8 14.6 9.9 27.0
in $ bln 2.36 2.22 2.33 1.97 2.04 2.38 2.55
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Electronics and semiconductors, the top shipment which
made up 48.1 percent of total exports for the month, fell an
annual 7.5 percent after a 17.8 percent rise in April.
- Other key exports in May included other manufactures,
which fell 24.9 percent; machinery and transport equipment, down
34.3 percent from last year; chemicals, up 6.2 percent; and
woodcrafts and furniture, down 33.8 percent.
- Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, climbed
an annual 7.6 percent, reversing the previous month's 16.1
percent decline. Shipments to the United States were down 4.7
percent from a 5.4 percent decline in May, while exports to
China dropped 62.1 percent against May's 17.9 percent fall.
- The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7
percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- Improving demand for electronics is expected to help
exports grow by 5 percent in 2015. The target is based on the
balance of payments definition.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)