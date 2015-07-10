* Exports in May down 17.4 pct, steepest fall since Jan 2013 * Electronics shipments down 7.5 pct in May from yr ago * Electronics exports post first decline in a year * Jan-May exports down 5 pct to $23.53 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, July 10 The Philippines' statistics office said on Friday exports in May fell 17.4 percent, the steepest fall since January 2013 based on latest available comparable data from the agency: KEY DATA: Total exports May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov yr/yr change (pct) -17.4 -4.1 2.1 -3.0 0.0 -3.2 19.7 in $ bln 4.90 4.38 5.38 4.51 4.36 4.8 5.18 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) -7.5 17.8 4.5 4.8 14.6 9.9 27.0 in $ bln 2.36 2.22 2.33 1.97 2.04 2.38 2.55 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, the top shipment which made up 48.1 percent of total exports for the month, fell an annual 7.5 percent after a 17.8 percent rise in April. - Other key exports in May included other manufactures, which fell 24.9 percent; machinery and transport equipment, down 34.3 percent from last year; chemicals, up 6.2 percent; and woodcrafts and furniture, down 33.8 percent. - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, climbed an annual 7.6 percent, reversing the previous month's 16.1 percent decline. Shipments to the United States were down 4.7 percent from a 5.4 percent decline in May, while exports to China dropped 62.1 percent against May's 17.9 percent fall. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Improving demand for electronics is expected to help exports grow by 5 percent in 2015. The target is based on the balance of payments definition. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)