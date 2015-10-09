* Exports in Aug at $5.13 bln vs yr-ago $5.47 bln * Electronics shipments up 3.3 pct in Aug from yr ago * Jan-Aug exports down 4.4 pct to $39.34 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, Oct 9 Philippine exports fell for the fifth straight month in August as demand from top trading partners remained weak, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA: Total exports Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb yr/yr change (pct)-6.3 -1.8 -1.8 -17.4 -4.1 2.1 -3.0 in $ bln 5.13 5.33 5.36 4.90 4.38 5.38 4.51 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 3.3 34.6 9.5 -7.5 17.8 4.5 4.8 in $ bln 2.35 2.82 2.44 2.36 2.22 2.33 1.97 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, the top category in shipments accounting for nearly 45.9 percent of total exports for the month, rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics agency said. - Other key export sectors in August were machinery and transport equipment which climbed an annual 41.4 percent; other manufactures fell 7.9 percent from last year; and woodcrafts and furniture rose an annual 9.3 percent. - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, fell 1.6 percent compared with the previous month's 14.6 percent drop. Shipments to United States, the second biggest market, were down 4.0 percent, while exports to third biggest market China decreased 23.5 percent. - The central bank expects exports to grow 5 percent this year, followed by 6 percent growth in 2016. - The industry group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, or SEIPI, had lowered its export growth target this year to 0-4 percent from the 3-5 percent estimate made in July. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and microprocessors. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)