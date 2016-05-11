* Exports in March at $4.61 bln vs $5.43 bln yr-ago * Exports post biggest drop since September * Exports in Q1 down 8.4 pct y/y at $13.1 bln * March electronics shipments up 1 pct y/y MANILA, May 11 The Philippines' statistics agency on Wednesday released data on March exports: Total exports Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct y/y change (pct) -15.1 -4.5 -3.9 -3.0 -1.1 -10.8 in $ bln 4.61 4.31 4.19 4.66 5.12 4.59 Electronics exports y/y change (pct) 1.0 8.1 5.0 6.4 9.3 7.3 in $ bln 2.36 2.13 2.14 2.53 2.77 2.39 KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, accounting for 51.1 percent of total exports for the month, rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics agency said. - Other top exports in March were woodcrafts and furniture, up 28 percent; machinery and transport equipment, down 25.9 percent; and other manufactures, down 24.5 percent. - Exports to top destination Japan dropped 13.6 percent, while shipments to the United States, the second biggest market, were down 23.6 percent. Exports to the third biggest market Hong Kong rose 11.6 percent, while shipments to China, the fourth biggest market, fell 23.4 percent. - After rising 7.9 percent in 2015, shipments of electronic products this year may rise just 2 percent to 5 percent, reflecting weak demand from key market China, industry group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc said. - The Philippine government cut its 2016 export growth outlook to 5 percent from 6 percent, citing a "very challenging" external environment. It also lowered its economic growth target to 6.8-7.8 percent from 7-8 percent. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Sam Holmes)