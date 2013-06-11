* Exports in April at $4.04 bln vs yr-earlier $4.64 bln
* Electronics shipments down 0.4 pct in April from yr
earlier
* Yr-to-date exports down 7.95 pct to $16.12 bln vs yr-ago
MANILA, June 11 The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on April exports:
KEY DATA:
Total exports Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
yr/yr change (pct) -12.8 0.1 -15.6 -2.7 16.5 5.5
in $ bln 4.04 4.33 3.74 4.01 3.97 3.55
Electronics exports
yr/yr growth (pct) -0.4 -22.3 -36.5 -31.9 -5.5 13.3
in $ bln 1.63 1.76 1.48 1.47 1.51 1.73
KEY POINTS:
- The electronics industry group said on Thursday it was
keeping its 5 to 6 percent growth forecast for the sector this
year, despite a 6.2 percent contraction in the first quarter,
given expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones
and tablets.
- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo has said there was a good
chance that overall exports would grow at least 8 percent this
year if the global economy improves.
- The Philippine economy expanded 7.8 percent in the first
three months of the year from last year, outstripping China to
make it Asia's fastest-growing economy, driven by robust
domestic consumption and government spending.
- Manila is targeting growth of 6 percent to 7 percent in
2013 after an upwardly revised 6.8 percent expansion the prior
year.
- The central bank is widely expected to keep the overnight
borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on
Thursday, according to a Reuters poll, but there is a chance it
may cut the special deposit account rate by as much 50 basis
points to 1.5 percent to temper losses.
LINK:
National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)