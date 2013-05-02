GREATER NOIDA, India May 2 The Philippines has
no plans to impose controls on portfolio inflows at the moment,
central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday, hours
after Standard & Poor's gave it an investment grade rating
likely to attract more foreign money.
Tetangco said he did not think Japan's policy of
quantitative easing would lead to a surge in capital inflows
into the Philippines.
Foreign capital inflows are already posing challenges for
many policymakers across Asia as global investors flock to the
region in search of higher returns.
Shielding the peso currency and the economy from the
impact of such large inflows has strained the central bank's
resources.
PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS EXPECTS GDP GROWTH OF 6-7
PCT IN 2013
PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS SEES AVERAGE INFLATION CLOSE TO
3 PCT IN 2013
PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS NO PLAN TO IMPOSE CONTROLS ON
PORTFOLIO INFLOWS AT THIS POINT
PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS JAPANESE QUANTITATIVE EASING
WILL NOT LEAD TO ANY SURGE IN CAPITAL INFLOWS INTO PHILIPPINES
PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF ASSET BUBBLE IN
PHILIPPINES
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)