MANILA Oct 22 The Philippine central bank has
opened the way for foreign companies that get a listing in
Manila to convert their share-sale proceeds into foreign
exchange via the banking system.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Tuesday it has
issued a circular that makes clear such conversions of proceeds
are permitted.
Diwa Guinigundo, a deputy governor of the BSP, said the
central bank is also requiring foreign investments in the local
equities market to be registered to allow for outward remittance
through the banks of income from such placements.
"The new FX liberalisation policy aims to facilitate
cross-border investment transactions consistent with our
commitments under the ASEAN Economic Blueprint 2015," Guinigundo
said in a text message to reporters.
"The listing and trading of non-resident securities in the
domestic market can promote greater confidence in the economy
and its capital market," he said.
Monetary authorities said the new rules will address
concerns raised after Singapore-based Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
became the first company on a foreign bourse to get a
Manila listing. It listed 1.297 billion shares in the
Philippines.
Wilhelmina Manalac, the central bank's managing director for
the international subsector, said the new rules will help deepen
the local capital market by encouraging creation of more
instruments for domestic investors.
A non-resident company that issues shares in the Philippines
through the stock exchange will now be allowed to convert the
pesos from it into foreign exchange that can be taken out of the
country, Manalac said.
The peso has fallen 5 percent this year against the
U.S. dollar, largely because of losses between May and September
due to worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its
stimulus. The Indonesian rupiah has been Asia's weakest
currency this year, falling 15 percent against the dollar.
The Philippines expects its stock market to participate soon
in the electronic trading links that stock exchanges in
Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand set up last year.
Indonesia and two markets in Vietnam are also likely to link
up in the unified stock exchanges, as the region gears up to
take advantage of free flow of capital with the creation of the
integrated economic community of the 10-member Association of
Southeast Asian Nations by 2015.
