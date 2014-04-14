MANILA, April 14 The Philippine economy likely
grew around 7 percent or better in the first quarter from a year
earlier supported by export growth, domestic consumption, and
infrastructure spending, a senior government official said on
Monday.
The country is likely to sustain its growth momentum after
ending 2013 with 7.2 percent growth, the second fastest in the
region after China.
"I'm sure it will be very close or will be above 7 percent,"
Gil Beltran, undersecretary and chief economist at the Finance
department, told reporters.
"It will be a very good number because of car sales,
exports, also electricity consumption - all point towards robust
growth," he said.
Official first quarter GDP data will be released on May 29.
The government expects economic growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent
this year.
"Output expansion is expected to be sustained over the
coming quarters," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando
Tetangco said over the weekend.
The local automotive sector recorded annual growth of 23
percent in unit sales in the first quarter, with sales for March
alone reaching a record volume of 19,173 units, more than 25
percent higher than a year earlier.
Exports rose at their fastest pace in more than three years
in February, with top shipment electronics jumping 27 percent
from a year earlier. Electronics exports posted annual growth of
more than 20 percent from December to February.
"The external sector is coming in very strong. And then also
capital formation. Household consumption is picking up,"
Rosemarie Edillon, assistant director general at the economic
planning agency, said at a news conference on Monday. She added
that construction and manufacturing would also be contributors
to growth in the first quarter.
Reconstruction after the damage wrought by super typhoon
Haiyan in November was expected to accelerate public spending,
with the country likely to achieve infrastructure spending
equivalent to 5 percent of GDP earlier than a 2016 target, said
Emmanuel Esguerra, deputy director general at the economic
planning agency.
