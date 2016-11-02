MANILA Nov 2 The Philippines expects to raise government spending over the next six years to boost economic growth, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said on Wednesday.

"Over the next six years we expect increased public spending to further boost overall growth performance," Dominguez told a media briefing shown on national TV.

"We need to rapidly build new roads, railways, ports to decongest our cities and reduce the logistics cost for the most basic goods of our people."

The Philippine economy grew 7 percent in the second quarter, one of the fastest growth rates in the world.

