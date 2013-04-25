MANILA, April 25 Philippine imports in February fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, the second straight month of annual declines, as demand for the country's electronics and semiconductor products from its traditional markets in Europe and the United States remained weak. The country posted a trade deficit of $967 million in February, widening from a year ago and bringing the trade gap for the first two months of the year to $1.68 billion, data from the government's statistics office showed. -------------------------------------------------------------- KEY POINTS: Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Imports (bln) $4.71 $4.73 $5.0 yr/yr chg (pct) -5.8 -7.9 2.5 mth/mth chg (pct) -0.4 -10.8 -2.7 Electronics (bln) $1.25 $1.15 $1.43 yr/yr chg (pct) -12.6 -14.1 -5.0 mth/mth chg (pct) 9.0 -10.8 6.7 Exports (bln) $3.74 $4.01 $4.43 Trade balance (mln) -$967 -$716 -$566 NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised. Source: National Statistics Office (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)