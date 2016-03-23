(Adds more milestones, economist comments)

* January growth highest since Nov 2010

* Jan import value highest in 6 months

* Data cements market view cbank will hold rates later on Weds

By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, March 23 Philippine imports grew at their fastest pace in more than five years in January, as strong domestic activity led to a sharp rise in purchases of equipment and machinery, cementing views the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Imports in January grew 30.8 percent from a year earlier, the fastest since November 2010 and bucking sharp slides seen in most other parts of Asia.

Capital goods imports jumped 80.4 percent as companies brought in more equipment in response to a growing number of public and private investment projects being rolled out.

"It does point to the fact that domestic demand continues to be robust," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS Bank in Singapore, noting the public and private sectors appear to have frontloaded investment ahead of the May 9 presidential elections.

The government is banned from releasing funds for infrastructure projects in the weeks before the election to avoid any risk of conflict of interest.

Electronics remained the country's top import, climbing an annual 67.1 percent in January, a turnaround from the previous month's 30.3 percent decline.

That bodes well for Philippine exports as a large portion of such imports are parts and components which are assembled into finished products and shipped back offshore.

The strong import data reinforced expectations the central bank will keep its policy rate setting unchanged at a review later on Wednesday.

The Philippines has been enjoying one of the most robust economic growth rates in the world, partly because it is less exposed to China's prolonged slowdown and persistently sluggish global demand for Asian goods.

Manila slightly trimmed its 2016 growth target last month to 6.8-7.8 percent from 7-8 percent, in a nod to global risks, but the revised goal is much faster than the 5.8 percent expansion in 2015.

The central bank has said an improving global economy should boost Philippine exports by 5 percent this year while imports would grow 10 percent.

