January growth highest since Nov 2010
* January growth highest since Nov 2010
Jan import value highest in 6 months
Data cements market view cbank will hold rates later on Weds
Weds
By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, March 23 Philippine imports grew at
their fastest pace in more than five years in January, as strong
domestic activity led to a sharp rise in purchases of equipment
and machinery, cementing views the central bank will leave
interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.
Imports in January grew 30.8 percent from a year earlier,
the fastest since November 2010 and bucking sharp slides seen in
most other parts of Asia.
Capital goods imports jumped 80.4 percent as companies
brought in more equipment in response to a growing number of
public and private investment projects being rolled out.
"It does point to the fact that domestic demand continues to
be robust," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS Bank in
Singapore, noting the public and private sectors appear to have
frontloaded investment ahead of the May 9 presidential
elections.
The government is banned from releasing funds for
infrastructure projects in the weeks before the election to
avoid any risk of conflict of interest.
Electronics remained the country's top import, climbing an
annual 67.1 percent in January, a turnaround from the previous
month's 30.3 percent decline.
That bodes well for Philippine exports as a large portion of
such imports are parts and components which are assembled into
finished products and shipped back offshore.
The strong import data reinforced expectations the central
bank will keep its policy rate setting unchanged at a review
later on Wednesday.
The Philippines has been enjoying one of the most robust
economic growth rates in the world, partly because it is less
exposed to China's prolonged slowdown and persistently sluggish
global demand for Asian goods.
Manila slightly trimmed its 2016 growth target last month to
6.8-7.8 percent from 7-8 percent, in a nod to global risks, but
the revised goal is much faster than the 5.8 percent expansion
in 2015.
The central bank has said an improving global economy should
boost Philippine exports by 5 percent this year while imports
would grow 10 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)