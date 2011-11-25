* Electronics imports down 11.6 pct yr/yr to $1.44 bln

* Sept trade deficit at $1.24 billion

* Jan-Sept trade deficit at $8.36 billion

MANILA, Nov 25 Philippine imports in September grew 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

KEY DATA Sept Aug July June May April Imports ($bln) 5.13 4.93 5.00 4.50 4.89 5.50 yr/yr chg (pct) 11.7 10.4 6.6 6.6 1.6 20.3

KEY POINTS:

- The country's largest import item are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts dropped 11.6 percent in September from a year earlier after a 15.2 percent fall in August.

- Merchandise exports fell a massive 27 percent in September from a year earlier.

- Manila now expects exports to be flat to slightly down this year, weaker than a previously downgraded 5 percent growth goal.

- Imports are expected to rise 13 percent in 2011, lower than a previous estimate of a 17-18 percent growth. The central bank is currently reviewing the 2011, 2012 trade and balance of payments forecasts.

- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.

- Manila has revised down its GDP growth goal to 4.5 to 5.5 percent this year from 5-6 percent. It also cut its 2012 growth estimate to 5-6 percent from 5.5-6.5 percent previously.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)