MANILA, Nov 25 Philippine imports in
September grew 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Friday.
KEY DATA Sept Aug July June May April
Imports ($bln) 5.13 4.93 5.00 4.50 4.89 5.50
yr/yr chg (pct) 11.7 10.4 6.6 6.6 1.6 20.3
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts dropped 11.6 percent in September from a year
earlier after a 15.2 percent fall in August.
- Merchandise exports fell a massive 27 percent in September
from a year earlier.
- Manila now expects exports to be flat to slightly down this
year, weaker than a previously downgraded 5 percent growth goal.
- Imports are expected to rise 13 percent in 2011, lower
than a previous estimate of a 17-18 percent growth. The central
bank is currently reviewing the 2011, 2012 trade and balance of
payments forecasts.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.
- Manila has revised down its GDP growth goal to 4.5 to 5.5
percent this year from 5-6 percent. It also cut its 2012 growth
estimate to 5-6 percent from 5.5-6.5 percent previously.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)