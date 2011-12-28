* Electronics imports down 19.9 pct yr/yr to $1.24 bln
* Oct trade deficit at $932 million
* Jan-Oct trade deficit at $9.23 billion
MANILA, Dec 28 Philippine imports in
October grew 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Tuesday.
KEY DATA Oct Sept Aug July June May
Imports ($bln) 5.02 5.08 4.93 5.00 4.50 4.89
yr/yr chg (pct) 2.3 10.4 10.4 6.6 6.6 1.6
Note: September data has been revised downwards.
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts fell 19.9 percent in October from a year
earlier after an 11.6 percent drop in September.
- Merchandise exports in October fell an annual 14.6
percent, a sixth straight fall that added to concerns that
economic growth may miss the government's target this year.
- Manila now expects exports to fall 1 percent this year,
weaker than a previously downgraded 5 percent growth estimate,
and imports to grow 7 percent, also lower than a previously
downgraded 13 percent forecast.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.
- Manila has revised down its GDP growth goal to 4.5 to 5.5
percent this year from 5-6 percent. It also cut its 2012 growth
estimate to 5-6 percent from 5.5-6.5 percent previously.
LINKS:
For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)