* Electronics imports up 8.7 pct y/y at $1.34 bln
* Oct trade deficit at $832 mln
* Jan-Oct trade deficit at $6.8 bln
MANILA, Dec 28 Philippine imports in October
rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Friday.
KEY DATA Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr
Imports ($ bln) 5.24 5.27 5.06 4.96 5.09 5.39 4.77
yr/yr chg (pct) 4.3 3.6 -0.4 -0.8 13.0 10.1 -13.6
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in October climbed 8.7 percent from a year
earlier, after a revised 5.9 percent fall in September.
- The Philippine central bank lowered its exports and
imports growth forecast for the year to 8 percent and 7 percent,
respectively, from previous estimates of 10 percent and 12
percent.
- Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the
country's GDP, climbed 6.1 percent in October from a year
earlier helped by a low base from last year and rising demand
from its Asian neighbours led by Japan.
- With the Philippine economy expanding at a
faster-than-expected annual pace of 7.1 percent in the third
quarter, the Southeast Asian country now expects its GDP to grow
at around 6.5 percent this year, exceeding its target of 5
percent to 6 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)