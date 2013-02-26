* Electronics imports up 1.7 pct yr/yr at $1.29 bln in Dec
* Dec trade deficit at $1.28 bln vs yr-ago deficit of $1.23
bln
* 2012 trade deficit $9.67 bln vs $12.2 bln deficit in 2011
MANILA, Feb 26 Philippine imports in December
climbed 13.2 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office
said on Tuesday.
KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun
Imports ($ bln) 5.25 5.14 5.24 5.27 5.06 4.96 5.09
yr/yr chg (pct) 13.2 2.3 4.3 3.6 -0.4 -0.8 13.0
NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in December were up 1.7 percent from a year
earlier, after an 8.8 percent decline in November.
- The Philippines' import sector struggled in 2012 mainly
because of sluggish demand for the country's electronics
products such as semiconductors.
- For the entire 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, way below
the central bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose
7.6 percent versus the central bank's growth forecast of 8
percent.
- Accounting for about two-fifths of the country's GDP,
exports in December climbed 16.5 percent from a year earlier,
the biggest rise in three months, helped by sales of tropical
fruits and some non-traditional items such as petroleum
products.
- The Southeast Asian country is targeting GDP growth of 6
to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent
expansion in 2012.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)