* Electronics imports fall 12.6 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln
* Feb trade deficit at $967 mln vs yr-ago gap of $566 mln
* Jan-Feb trade deficit at $1.68 bln vs $1.58 bln a year ago
MANILA, April 25 Philippine imports in February
fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, the second consecutive
month of annual declines, the statistics office said on
Thursday.
KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
Imports ($ bln) 4.71 4.73 5.30 5.14 5.24 5.27 5.06
yr/yr chg (pct) -5.8 -7.9 14.4 2.3 4.3 3.6 -0.4
NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in February fell 12.6 percent from a year
earlier, after a revised 14.1 percent drop in January.
- In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central
bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent
versus the central bank's forecast for an 8 percent rise.
- Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the
country's GDP, fell an annual 15.6 percent in February, the
steepest drop in 14 months, casting doubt on the government's 6
to 7 growth forecast in the first quarter of the year.
- Exports have been largely hit by weakening demand for the
country's main electronics shipments from its traditional
markets in the West and regional neighbours.
- The electronics industry group has said electronics
exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually
and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up,
after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012.
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep
its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on
Thursday, but many analysts predict a cut in the special deposit
account rate by 50 basis points to support growth and contain
the peso's strength.
- The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to
7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent
expansion in 2012.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by
Rosemarie Francisco)