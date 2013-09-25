* Electronics imports up 33.1 pct yr/yr, highest in 28
months
* July trade deficit at $649 million
* Jan-July trade deficit at $4.68 billion
MANILA, Sept 25 Philippine imports in July
climbed 8.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office
said on Wednesday.
KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Imports ($ bln) 5.49 4.86 5.26 5.14 4.92 4.71 4.73
yr/yr chg (pct) 8.7 -4.8 -2.4 7.4 -8.4 -5.8 -7.9
Electronics
Imports ($ bln) 1.63 1.10 1.28 1.06 1.25 1.25 1.15
yr/yr chg (pct) 33.1 -24.8 -11.1 -19.0 -0.6 -12.6 -14.1
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in July climbed 33.1 percent from a year
earlier, after contracting 24.8 percent in June.
- Total imports in the seven months to July were down 2.0
percent to $35.1 billion from a year ago.
- The country had a trade deficit of $649 million in July,
wider from its year-ago gap, bringing the total trade gap in
January-July to $4.68 billion.
- Exports climbed for a second month in a row in July,
joining regional peers showing similarly strong shipments in
recent months in another encouraging sign of an uptick in global
demand.
- A sustained recovery in exports bodes well for the
Philippine economy, which is targeting growth of as high as 7
percent this year.
- The nation's economy expanded by a faster-than-expected
7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the
second consecutive quarter as domestic spending and investments
buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports.
- The electronics industry group has said it was sticking to
its 5 to 6 percent growth outlook for the sector this year, with
expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and
tablets.
- Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has
said the government may lower this year's exports and imports
growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
- The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5 percent on Sept. 12, with
inflation expected to remain subdued into 2014, despite the
peso's declines and pressure from volatile oil prices.
(Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)