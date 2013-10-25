* Electronics imports down 9 pct yr/yr at $1.3 bln
* Aug trade deficit at $961 mln vs yr-ago gap of $1.4 bln
* Jan-Aug trade deficit $5.6 bln vs $5.7 bln gap yr ago
MANILA, Oct 25 Philippine imports in August
climbed 6.9 percent from a year earlier to $5.54 billion, the
highest in almost 2-1/2 years, the statistics office said on
Friday.
KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb
Imports ($ bln) 5.54 5.49 4.86 5.26 5.14 4.92 4.71
yr/yr chg (pct) 6.9 8.7 -4.8 -2.4 7.4 -8.4 -5.8
Electronics
Imports ($ bln) 1.34 1.63 1.10 1.28 1.06 1.25 1.25
yr/yr chg (pct) -9.0 33.1 -24.8 -11.1 -19.0 -0.6 -12.6
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in August fell 9 percent from a year earlier,
after climbing 33.1 percent in July.
- Total imports in the eight months to August were down 0.9
percent at $40.6 billion from a year ago.
- The country had a trade deficit of $961 million in August,
narrower than its year-ago gap of $1.4 billion, bringing the
total trade gap in January-August to $5.6 billion.
- Exports climbed for a third month in a row in August, but
the trade outlook remains cloudy after the electronics industry
group said on Monday exports of the sector will decline 10-12
percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5-6
percent growth.
- Strong consumption and investments will likely cushion the
impact of weak exports and allow the economy to grow more than 7
percent in the third quarter and beat the government's 6-7
growth target this year, economic planning Secretary Arsenio
Balisacan has said.
- Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's
exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent,
respectively.
- The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest
rate unchanged for an eighth straight meeting on Thursday, with
inflation expected to remain subdued into 2014.
