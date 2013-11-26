* Electronics imports up 29.8 pct yr/yr to $1.76 bln * Sept trade deficit at $666 mln vs yr-ago gap of $516 mln * Jan-Sept trade deficit $6.31 bln vs $6.23 bln gap yr ago MANILA, Nov 26 Philippine imports in September rose 7.2 percent from a year ago, spurred by a double-digit rise in its main electronics shipments, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Imports ($ bln) 5.71 5.55 5.49 4.86 5.26 5.14 4.92 yr/yr chg (pct) 7.2 7.0 8.7 -4.8 -2.4 7.4 -8.4 Electronics Imports ($ bln) 1.76 1.34 1.63 1.10 1.28 1.06 1.25 yr/yr chg (pct) 29.8 -9.0 33.1 -24.8 -11.1 -19.0 -0.6 NOTE: Some numbers for the previous month have been changed. KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in September climbed 29.8 percent from a year earlier, with the value of electronics shipments the highest since March 2011 at $2.05 billion . - Total imports in the nine months to September were flat at $46.4 billion from a year ago. - The country had a trade deficit of $666 million in September, wider than its year-ago gap of $516 million, bringing the total trade gap in January-September to $6.31 billion. - Exports climbed for a fourth month in a row in September, although at a slower pace. The trade outlook remains cloudy after the electronics industry group has said exports of the sector will decline 10-12 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5-6 percent growth. - A super typhoon that devastated the central Philippines could slow the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter, but the government's full-year target of 6-7 percent is still within reach, according to socioeconomic planning secretary Arsenio Balisacan. - Last week, the Philippine central bank raised its inflation forecasts for this year and next, but said the faster pace of price increases is not expected to force a rise in interest rates just yet. The central bank will have its last rate-setting meeting this year on Dec. 12. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)