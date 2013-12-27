* Electronics imports down 7.3 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln * Oct trade surplus at $202 mln vs yr-ago gap of $867 mln * Jan-Oct trade deficit $6.1 bln vs $7.1 bln gap yr ago MANILA, Dec 27 Philippine imports in October fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the steepest fall since April 2012, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Imports ($ bln) 4.82 5.71 5.55 5.49 4.86 5.26 5.14 yr/yr chg (pct) -8.6 7.2 7.0 8.7 -4.8 -2.4 7.4 Electronics Imports ($ bln) 1.25 1.76 1.34 1.63 1.10 1.28 1.06 yr/yr chg (pct) -7.3 29.9 -9.0 33.1 -24.8 -11.1 -19.0 NOTE: Some numbers for the previous month have been changed. KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in October fell 7.3 percent from a year earlier, with the value of electronics shipments at a four-month low of $1.25 billion. - Total imports in the 10 months to October down 0.8 percent to $51.2 billion from a year ago. The country had a trade surplus of $202 million in October, against a year-ago gap of $867 million, bringing the total trade gap in January-October to $6.1 billion. - Exports climbed for a fifth month in a row in October, with the value of electronics exports reaching the highest in 19 months, or since March 2012. The electronics industry group has said exports of the sector will decline 10-12 percent this year, but post modest growth in 2014. - The central bank expects Philippine exports in 2014 to rise 6 percent after a projected 4 percent growth this year, in line with an improving outlook for the global economy, with imports accelerating to 9 percent from this year's 2 percent estimate, and resulting in a higher trade deficit next year. - Economic growth is expected to be 7 percent this year, slightly lower than China. As a result of the typhoon that struck early in November, officials expect growth to slow to between 4.1 and 5.9 percent in the fourth quarter, but they are sticking with a 6.5-7.5 percent growth target for next year. (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)