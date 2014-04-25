* Feb trade deficit at $66 million vs yr-ago deficit of $967 million * Feb trade deficit smallest in four months * Electronics imports up 2.2 pct yr/yr, slowest in two months MANILA, April 25 Philippine imports in February rose by 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the slowest increase since October, the statistics agency said on Friday. KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Imports ($ bln) 4.72 5.95 5.41 5.24 4.82 5.71 5.55 yr/yr chg (pct) 0.3 26.0 2.1 0.5 -8.6 7.2 7.0 mth/mth (pct) -20.7 10.0 3.4 8.5 -15.5 3.0 1.1 Electronics Imports ($ bln) 1.28 1.29 1.26 1.15 1.25 1.76 1.34 yr/yr chg (pct) 2.2 12.1 -2.5 -8.7 -7.3 29.9 -9.0 mth/mth (pct) -0.7 2.6 8.2 -7.6 -29.3 31.6 -17.6 KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are components used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in February climbed 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the slowest in two months. - The country's trade deficit in February of $66 million compares with year-ago deficit of $967 million, and is the smallest deficit since October when it recorded a surplus of $202 million. - The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 percent this year. - Based on the central bank's latest estimates, Philippine exports are expected to rise 6 percent this year, and imports to grow 6 percent. - The destruction wrought in the central Philippines in November by super typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest to ever hit land, could spur more imports of construction materials for rebuilding of communities, officials have said. - Total imports in 2013 were down 0.7 percent to $61.7 billion from a year ago. The country had a trade deficit of $695 million in December, widening the total trade gap in 2013 to $7.73 billion. - Officials have set an economic growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent this year, after growth of 7.2 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)