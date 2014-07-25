* Electronics imports down 1.2 pct yr/yr to $1.26 bln * May trade surplus at $718 million * Jan-May trade deficit at $1.97 billion MANILA, July 25 Philippine imports in May fell 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Total imports ($ bln) 4.77 5.35 5.48 4.79 5.96 5.45 yr/yr chg (pct) -9.6 3.8 10.6 1.7 24.7 2.7 Electronics ($ bln) 1.26 1.04 1.20 1.28 1.29 1.28 yr/yr chg (pct) -1.2 -3.1 -3.5 2.2 12.1 -- NOTE: Some numbers for April were revised. Previous data for 2014 were revised. The Philippine Statistics Authority had revised the trade data series for 2013 and is in the process of reworking data for 2012 and earlier years. KEY POINTS: - Top imports in May were electronic products, accounting for 26.5 percent of the total, posting a decline of 1.2 percent from a year ago. - Mineral fuel imports were the second top shipment with a 13.9 percent share, falling 43.6 percent from a year earlier. - The Philippines had a trade surplus of $718 million in May, bringing the trade gap in the first five months of the year to $1.97 billion. - The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 percent this year. - The Philippine government expects imports in 2014 to grow 9 percent, ahead of a previous forecast of 6 percent, before rising to 10 percent next year and 12 percent in 2016, on higher shipments of construction materials for rebuilding after last year's super typhoon and the start of big infrastructure projects. - Manila kept its export growth estimates at 6 percent this year, 8 percent next year and 10 percent in 2016. - Officials have set an economic growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent this year, after growth of 7.2 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)