* Electronics Nov imports up 21.8 pct y/y to $1.41 bln * Nov trade surplus at $272 mln vs yr-ago deficit of $1.27 bln * Jan-Nov trade deficit $1.54 bln vs $5.23 bln gap year ago MANILA, Jan 27 Philippine imports in November fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier, the steepest fall since April 2012, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Nov Oct Sept Aug July Jun Total imports ($ bln) 4.99 5.35 5.65 5.61 5.50 4.82 yr/yr chg (pct) -10.8 10.3 -1.2 0.9 0.2 -1.4 Electronics ($ bln) 1.41 1.11 1.37 1.14 1.14 0.89 yr/yr chg (pct) 21.8 -10.9 -22.0 -15.4 -29.8 -19.0 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised KEY POINTS: - Electronics, which made up 28.2 percent of the total import bill and was the biggest import, climbed 21.8 percent from a year earlier. That was the biggest on-year increase since September 2013. - Mineral fuels, accounting for 18.8 percent of total imports in November and the second biggest import item, were down 23.1 percent from a year earlier. - The Philippines had a trade surplus of $272 million in November, bringing the 11-month trade deficit to $1.54 billion. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow between 7-11 percent in 2014, compared with its earlier estimate of 5-8 percent, while 2015 growth will probably be between 5-7 percent, helped by a pick-up in global demand. - SEIPI said the whole industry is benefiting from a pick-up in global demand and the trend is expected to continue this year, helped by sliding oil prices, which should translate to lower power and transport costs. - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - A gridlock at the country's biggest port last year had an impact on the country's trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure sustained growth. LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)