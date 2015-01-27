* Electronics Nov imports up 21.8 pct y/y to $1.41 bln
* Nov trade surplus at $272 mln vs yr-ago deficit of $1.27
bln
* Jan-Nov trade deficit $1.54 bln vs $5.23 bln gap year ago
MANILA, Jan 27 Philippine imports in November
fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier, the steepest fall since
April 2012, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
KEY DATA Nov Oct Sept Aug July Jun
Total imports ($ bln) 4.99 5.35 5.65 5.61 5.50 4.82
yr/yr chg (pct) -10.8 10.3 -1.2 0.9 0.2 -1.4
Electronics ($ bln) 1.41 1.11 1.37 1.14 1.14 0.89
yr/yr chg (pct) 21.8 -10.9 -22.0 -15.4 -29.8 -19.0
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised
KEY POINTS:
- Electronics, which made up 28.2 percent of the total
import bill and was the biggest import, climbed 21.8 percent
from a year earlier. That was the biggest on-year increase since
September 2013.
- Mineral fuels, accounting for 18.8 percent of total
imports in November and the second biggest import item, were
down 23.1 percent from a year earlier.
- The Philippines had a trade surplus of $272 million in
November, bringing the 11-month trade deficit to $1.54 billion.
- The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 7-11 percent in 2014, compared with its earlier estimate
of 5-8 percent, while 2015 growth will probably be between 5-7
percent, helped by a pick-up in global demand.
- SEIPI said the whole industry is benefiting from a pick-up
in global demand and the trend is expected to continue this
year, helped by sliding oil prices, which should translate to
lower power and transport costs.
- The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent
of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including
for mobile phone chips and micro processors.
- A gridlock at the country's biggest port last year had an
impact on the country's trade flow, prompting the government to
intervene to ensure sustained growth.
