* Electronics imports down 15.4 pct yr/yr to $1.14 bln
* Aug trade deficit at $17 mln vs yr-ago gap of $608 mln
* Jan-Aug trade deficit $1.70 bln vs $3.48 bln gap yr ago
MANILA, Oct 24 Philippine imports in August fell
1.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on
Friday.
KEY DATA Aug July Jun May Apr Mar
Total imports ($ bln) 5.49 5.50 4.82 5.06 5.35 5.48
yr/yr chg (pct) -1.3 0.2 -1.4 -4.0 3.8 10.6
Electronics ($ bln) 1.14 1.14 0.89 1.28 1.04 1.20
yr/yr chg (pct) -15.4 -29.8 -19.0 0.2 -3.1 -3.5
NOTE: Some numbers for July were revised. Previous data for 2014
were revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Mineral fuels, which account for 23 percent of total
imports in August and was the top import item, were down 2.6
percent from a year earlier.
- Electronics, which account for 20.7 percent of the total
bill and was the second biggest import item, fell 15.4 percent
from a year earlier.
- The Philippines had a trade deficit of $17 million in
August, bringing the eight-month trade gap to $1.7 billion.
- The electronics industry group has forecast electronic
exports will grow 5 to 8 percent this year.
- A gridlock at the country's biggest port has had an impact
on the country's trade flow, prompting the government to
intervene to ensure sustained economic growth.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Michael
Perry)