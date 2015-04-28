* Electronics imports up 42.4 pct yr/yr to $1.85 bln
* Feb trade deficit at $813 mln vs yr-ago gap of $131 mln
* Jan-Feb trade deficit $1.68 bln vs $1.71 bln gap yr ago
MANILA, April 28 Philippine imports in February
climbed 11.2 percent from a year earlier, the highest since
January 2014, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
Total imports ($ bln) 5.33 5.22 5.47 5.50 5.35 5.65
yr/yr chg (pct) 11.2 -12.4 0.0 -1.7 10.3 -1.2
Electronics ($ bln) 1.85 1.32 1.83 1.28 1.11 1.37
yr/yr chg (pct) 42.4 2.5 43.4 -1.75 -10.9 -22.0
NOTE - Some numbers for January and December have been revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Electronics, which made up 34.8 percent of the total
import bill and was the biggest import in February, climbed 42.4
percent from a year earlier, the highest since December 2014.
- Mineral fuels, accounting for 12.5 percent of total
imports in February and the second biggest import item, were
down 18.7 percent from last year.
- The Philippines had a trade deficit of $1.68 billion in
the first two months of the year. In 2014, it posted a trade
deficit of $2.1 billion.
- The decline in oil prices would likely result in a
narrower trade deficit this year, the Philippine central bank
has said, leading to bigger balance of payments and current
account surpluses for 2015.
- Currently, the central bank has a balance of payments
surplus estimate of $1 billion for 2015 and a current account
surplus forecast of $6.8 billion.
- The country had a balance of payments deficit of 2.9
billion last year, the first full-year deficit since 2004, as
foreign investors shifted funds overseas in anticipation of
policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
- Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global
demand.
- The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent
of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including
mobile phone chips and microprocessors.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)