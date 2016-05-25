* Electronics imports up 30.1 pct yr/yr to $1.76 bln
* March trade deficit at $1.7 bln vs yr-ago gap of $257 mln
* Q1 trade deficit $5.5 bln vs $2.8 bln gap yr ago
MANILA, May 25 Philippine imports grew at a
significantly faster pace in March, buoyed by double-digit
increases in electronic, iron and steel, industrial machinery
and equipment imports, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.
KEY DATA Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Total imports ($ bln) 6.36 5.41 6.83 6.24 6.09 6.53
yr/yr chg (pct) 11.7 -5.6 20.5 14.2 10.1 17.0
Electronics ($ bln) 1.76 1.52 2.21 1.28 2.13 2.1
yr/yr chg (pct) 30.1 -14.8 67.1 -30.3 68.8 70.7
KEY POINTS:
- Total imports in the first quarter rose 8.8 percent to
$18.6 billion from $17 billion last year.
- Electronic imports in March accounted for 27.7 percent of
the country's total imports for the month. Components or
semiconductors, which comprise 17.3 percent of total electronic
shipments, were up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.
- Transport equipment, contributing 10.9 percent to the
total and the second biggest import item, dropped 2.3 percent
from last year. But industrial machinery and equipment, which
ranked fourth, rose a hefty 50.4 percent.
- The Philippine economy posted its fastest annual growth in
nearly three years in the first quarter, as strong domestic
demand and investments offset sluggish exports, allowing the
central bank to keep its policy unchanged going forward.
- Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related
materials, which accounted for 9.3 percent of total imports and
was the third biggest import item, declined 13.1 percent from a
year ago.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)