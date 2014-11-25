* Electronics imports down 22 pct yr/yr to $1.37 bln * Sept trade surplus $281 mln vs yr-ago gap of $663 mln * Jan-Sept trade deficit at $1.54 billion MANILA, Nov 25 Philippine imports in September fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Sept Aug July Jun May April Total imports ($ bln) 5.57 5.61 5.50 4.82 5.06 5.35 yr/yr chg (pct) -2.6 +0.9 0.2 -1.4 -4.0 3.8 Electronics ($ bln) 1.37 1.14 1.14 0.89 1.28 1.04 yr/yr chg (pct) -22.0 -15.4 -29.8 -19.0 0.2 -3.1 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised KEY POINTS: - Mineral fuels, accounting for 23.4 percent of total imports in September and was the second biggest import item, were up 33.3 percent from a year earlier. - Electronics, which made up 24.6 percent of the total bill and was the biggest import, fell 22 percent from a year earlier. - The Philippines had a trade trade surplus of $281 million in September, bringing the nine-month trade deficit to $1.54 billion. - The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 to 8 percent this year. - A gridlock at the country's biggest port has had an impact on the country's trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure sustained economic growth. LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)