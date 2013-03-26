* Electronics imports fall 14.4 pct yr/yr to $1.15 bln * Jan trade deficit at $714 mln vs yr-ago deficit of $1.01 bln MANILA, March 26 Philippine imports in January fell 8.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Imports ($ bln) 4.72 5.30 5.14 5.24 5.27 5.06 4.96 yr/yr chg (pct) -8.0 14.4 2.3 4.3 3.6 -0.4 -0.8 NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in January fell 14.4 percent from a year earlier, after a 1.7 percent rise in December. - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent versus the central bank's growth forecast of 8 percent. - Exports, which account for about a two-fifths of the country's GDP, fell an annual 2.7 percent in January, the first drop in five months, as demand for the country's electronics products remained weak despite signs of recovery in one of its top trading partners, the United States. - The electronics industry group has said electronics exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up, after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012. - The Southeast Asian country is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent expansion in 2012. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and John Mair)