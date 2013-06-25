* Electronics imports down 19.0 pct yr/yr to $1.06 bln * April trade deficit at $1.02 bln vs yr-ago gap of $153 mln * Jan-Apr trade deficit $3.3 bln vs $2.8 bln gap yr ago MANILA, June 25 Philippine imports climbed on an annual basis for the first time in four months in April, with the value of purchases also at a four-month high, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Imports ($ bln) 5.14 4.92 4.71 4.73 5.30 5.14 5.24 yr/yr chg (pct) 7.4 -8.4 -5.8 -7.9 14.4 2.3 4.3 NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in April fell 19.0 percent from a year earlier, worse than a 0.6 percent drop in March. - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent versus the central bank's forecast for an 8 percent rise. - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, contracted sharply in April, dragged down by weak demand from major trading partners the United States and China, but economists still expect brisk economic growth in the second quarter helped by strong domestic consumption. - The electronics industry group has said it was keeping its 5 to 6 percent growth forecast for the country's main electronics shipments, despite a 6.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, given expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after an upwardly revised 6.8 percent expansion in 2012. - The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady this month, as expected, and left the rate on its special deposit account unchanged to allow previous policy changes time to work their way through the economy. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)