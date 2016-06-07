MANILA The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday it expects inflation to rise slowly but stay within the 2-4 percent target within the policy horizon.

Headline inflation in May accelerated to the highest in a year due to price increases in eight out of 11 commodity groups including food, the statistics agency said earlier on Tuesday.

The higher inflation was "consistent with our assessment that inflation will slowly rise to within the (government's) target range of 2 to 4 percent over the policy horizon," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a text message to reporters.

"We will continue to monitor external developments, including the next Federal Reserve moves, domestic developments such as changes in pump prices and utility rates to see if there is any need to adjust policy stance," he said.

