MANILA Philippine annual inflation accelerated in May to the highest in a year due to price increases in eight out of 11 commodity groups including food, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent in May from a year earlier, picking up from 1.1 percent in April, but well within the central bank's projection of 1.1-1.9 percent for the month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation to pick up to a five-month high of 1.4 percent.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, quickened to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent in April, while consumer prices rose 0.3 percent from the previous month.

KEY POINTS:

- A Reuters poll of 15 economists produced a median forecast of 1.4 percent annual inflation for May. The May headline figure matches the 1.6 percent annual inflation in the same month last year.

- Inflation has stayed below the central bank's 2-4 percent target for a year due in large part to low fuel prices and imports of the national staple rice, allowing policymakers to stand pat on interest rates since October 2014.

- The central bank moved to an interest rate corridor system on June 3, to make policy transmission faster and more effective. The central bank next meets on June 23 to review policy.

