MANILA Jan 6 The Philippine central bank may be
able to further support economic growth given prospects for
manageable inflation ahead, its governor said on Tuesday.
Philippine annual inflation slowed for the fourth straight
month in December, supporting majority views the central bank
will leave interest rates on hold in the first half of the year.
"Given the manageable inflation outlook over the policy
horizon, there maybe greater scope in the months ahead for
policymakers to focus on facilitating and maintaining supportive
conditions for domestic demand," Amando Tetangco said at a
breakfast forum after the release of December inflation data.
