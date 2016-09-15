MANILA, Sept 15 A Philippine inter-agency panel
chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday it has
approved for auction a 74.56 billion peso ($1.57 billion)
contract to overhaul Manila's over-stretched international
airport.
The Southeast Asian nation is upgrading ageing roads, ports
and airports to further stimulate one of the world's
quickest-growing economies, and to meet a long-overdue need for
an infrastructure revamp to maintain competitiveness.
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) development is
the first public-private partnership (PPP) project approved by
the National Economic and Development Authority Board since
Duterte assumed office on June 30.
The winning bidder will improve and upgrade operational
efficiencies both landside and airside at all four terminals
-excluding air traffic services - to meet international aviation
standards, the PPP Center said in a statement.
Economists have long said the Philippines is an attractive
destination for investors, but its infrastructure - once among
the most advanced in the region - has become a logistical
headache as the economy and population expand rapidly.
Airlines and passengers suffer chronic delays because of
congestion at the airport, which served 36 million passengers
last year, compared with its designed capacity of 31.5 million,
data from the PPP Center showed.
Conglomerates JG Summit Holdings Inc and Filinvest
Development Corp, as well as Megawide Construction Corp
are interested in bidding for the project, officials
at those companies said.
To date, there are 12 airport, prison, road and rail
projects worth more than 400 billion pesos under various stages
of auction.
The government plans to spend 860.7 billion pesos on
infrastructure projects in 2017 under the proposed budget, 13
percent more than this year.
($1 = 47.5300 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty and
Christopher Cushing)