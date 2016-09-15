(Adds other infrastructure projects)
MANILA, Sept 15 A Philippine inter-agency panel
chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday it has
approved for auction a 74.56 billion pesos ($1.56 billion)
contract to overhaul Manila's over-stretched international
airport.
It is the largest of nine infrastructure projects totalling
171.14 billion pesos ($3.59 billion) approved by the government
to boost growth in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
The Philippines is upgrading old roads, ports and airports
to further stimulate the economy and to meet a long-overdue need
for an infrastructure revamp to maintain competitiveness.
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport development is the
first public-private partnership (PPP) project approved by the
National Economic and Development Authority Board since Duterte
assumed office on June 30.
The winning bidder will improve and upgrade operational
efficiencies both landside and airside at all four terminals
-excluding air traffic services - to meet international aviation
standards, the PPP Center said in a statement.
Economists have long said the Philippines is an attractive
destination for investors, but its infrastructure - once among
the most advanced in the region - has become a logistical
headache as the economy and population expand rapidly.
Airlines and passengers suffer chronic delays because of
congestion at the airport, which served 36 million passengers
last year, compared with its designed capacity of 31.5 million,
data from the PPP Center showed.
Conglomerates JG Summit Holdings Inc and Filinvest
Development Corp, as well as Megawide Construction Corp
are interested in bidding for the project, officials
at those companies said.
To date, there are 12 airport, prison, road and rail
projects worth more than 400 billion pesos under various stages
of auction.
The government plans to spend 860.7 billion pesos on
infrastructure projects in 2017 under the proposed budget, 13
percent more than this year.
Other approved projects include a rapid transit bus system
and a flood-management project in the capital, and hospital
modernisation in the provinces.
($1 = 47.7150 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty and
Christopher Cushing)