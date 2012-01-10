* Nov loan growth net of RRPs highest since Feb 2009
* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 2.0 pct in Nov vs Oct
MANILA, Jan 10 - The Philippine central
bank on Tuesday released data on lending by commercial banks in
November:
KEY DATA Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
(pct change y/y)
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 22.5 22.2 21.7 19.8 19.1 18.8
Total loans with RRP 19.3 21.1 18.9 24.8 23.6 20.6
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 2.0 0.1 1.0 1.4 1.4 2.4
Total loans with RRP 0.2 1.2 -2.0 2.2 3.0 0.5
KEY POINTS
* The central bank said the robust credit growth should help
support the domestic economy amid subdued global growth
prospects.
* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 23.4 percent in November
from a year earlier, slightly faster than the previous month's
23.1 percent growth.
* Consumer loans grew 18.1 percent in November from a year
earlier, lower than the previous month's 20.2 percent growth,
reflecting slower growth in credit card lending.
* The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday it has room
to ease monetary policy in the first quarter of the year if the
outlook for growth worsened.
* Some analysts were betting on cuts of as much as 50 basis
points in interest rates in the first half of 2012 as moderating
inflation pressures give authorities the leeway to focus on
boosting growth.
* Manila has trimmed its growth expectations for 2011 and 2012
to 4.5 to 5.5 percent from 5 to 6 percent, and to 5 to 6 percent
from 5.5 to 6.5 percent as the weak global economy dampened
demand for the country's exports.
